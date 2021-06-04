Bank of India posts Q4 profit of ₹250 crore

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Bank of India (BoI) reported a standalone net profit of ₹250 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 against a net loss of ₹3,571 crore in the year ago quarter. The profit came on the back of a rise in other income and lower non-performing asset (NPA) provisions.
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was down 23 per cent y-o-y at ₹2,936 crore (₹3,793 crore). Other income, including income from non-fund based activities such as commission, exchange, brokerage, fees, forex income, profit/ loss on sale of investments, and recovery from written off accounts, rose 22 per cent to ₹2,053 crore (₹1,688 crore).
Also read: Bank of India net rises to ₹541 crore in Q3
Loan loss provisions were 58 per cent lower y-o-y at ₹3,089 crore (₹7,316 crore).
Gross NPAs declined to 13.77 per cent of gross advances as at March-end 2021 against 14.78 per cent as at March-end 2020. Net NPAs declined to 3.35 per cent of net advances as at March-end 2021 against 3.88 per cent as at March-end 2020.
Global net interest margin declined to 2.01 per cent as at March-end 2021 against 2.90 per cent as at March-end 2020.
Global deposits increased by 13 per cent y-o-y to ₹6,27,113 crore. Global advances nudged up 1.46 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,10,436 crore, mainly on the back growth in domestic retail, agriculture and MSME advances, and Government & Government-guaranteed advances.
During the quarter the total reduction in NPAs was higher at ₹5,830 crore (₹2,944 crore). About 81 per cent of this reduction was on account of write-offs.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...