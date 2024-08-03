Bank of India reported a 10 per cent increase in first quarter net profit at ₹1,703 crore despite rise in non-tax provisions, including for loan loss and standard assets, as moderate growth in net interest income and write-back in provision for non-performing investments supported the bottomline.
The public sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹1,551 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up about 6 per cent y-o-y at ₹6,275 crore (₹5,915 crore in the year-ago quarter).
Other income, including fee-based income, treasury income and recovery in written-off accounts, declined about 1 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,302 crore (₹1,462 crore).
Net interest margin (interest income — interest expense/total assets) rose to 3.07 per cent from 3.03 per cent a year ago.
Loan loss provisions jumped 56.5 per cent to ₹1,216 crore (₹777 crore). Provisions for standard assets & others soared 224 per cent to ₹359 crore (₹111 crore). The bank received a higher provision write-back on non-performing investment of ₹282 crore (₹63 crore).
Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) position improved to 4.62 per cent of gross advances as at June-end 2024 against 6.67 per cent as at June-end 2023. Net NPAs position too improved to 0.99 per cent of net advances against 1.65 per cent
Global advances increased by 15.82 per cent y-o-y to ₹6,00,264 crore as at June-end 2024. Global deposits rose by 9.74 per cent y-o-y to stand at ₹7,64,396 crore.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.