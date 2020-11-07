Bank of Maharashtra cuts Repo Linked Lending Rate to 6.90 per cent

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has cut its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) to 6.90 per cent from 7.05 per cent earlier.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank, in a statement, said customers availing home loan, car loan, education loan, personal loan along with MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) loan products can benefit following the 15 basis points RLLR cut, with effect from November 7.

With this downward revision in RLLR, home loan rates start at 6.95 per cent (0.05 per cent concession for women and defence personnel), car loan rates at 7.55 per cent and gold loan rates at 7.35 per cent, it added.

Earlier, ahead of the festive season, the bank had announced processing fee waiver on home loan, car loan and gold loan.