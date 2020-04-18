Bank of Maharashtra donates ₹5 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bank of Mahrashtra (BoM) has donated ₹5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The Pune-headquarterd public sector bank, in a statement, said its employees made the donation to the Fund.

The bank said it has been nominated by the Government for collecting donations to the PM-CARES Fund. Contributions can be made by RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, cheques and demand drafts drawn in favour of the Fund.

The statement said BoM is providing seamless financial services across its 1,800 plus branches and more than 1,850 ATMs. In addition, banking correspondents (BCs)/Bank Mitras are providing services at about 3,000 locations.