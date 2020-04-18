Money & Banking

Bank of Maharashtra donates ₹5 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 18, 2020 Published on April 18, 2020

Bank of Mahrashtra (BoM) has donated ₹5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The Pune-headquarterd public sector bank, in a statement, said its employees made the donation to the Fund.

The bank said it has been nominated by the Government for collecting donations to the PM-CARES Fund. Contributions can be made by RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, cheques and demand drafts drawn in favour of the Fund.

The statement said BoM is providing seamless financial services across its 1,800 plus branches and more than 1,850 ATMs. In addition, banking correspondents (BCs)/Bank Mitras are providing services at about 3,000 locations.

Published on April 18, 2020
coronavirus
Bank of Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI stipulation on higher provisioning to impact banks’ profitability: BWR