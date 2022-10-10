Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has integrated its technology platform with Income Tax Department’s new Direct Tax Collection System, TIN 2.0.

With this technological integration and enhancement to the new platform, taxpayers will now get a single platform for their tax payments and e-filing of tax returns, according to AS Rajeev, MD and CEO, BoM.

This move will boost the Bank’s digital transformation efforts with service delivery convenience to customers.

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, noted that, with this, BoM becomes an integral part of Direct Tax Collection System, and all the branches of the Bank are now designated to facilitate the direct tax collection under TIN 2.0 through various channels.

TIN 2.0 has replaced the existing Online Tax Accounting System (OLTAS) with certain enhancements and modifications in the existing system and processes.