Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit up 25% at ₹101 crore

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) reported a 25 per cent increase in standalone net profit at ₹101 crore in the first quarter ended June 30against ₹81 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The public sector bank’s bottomline in the reporting quarter was supported by lower loan-loss provision burden of ₹409 crore (₹1,037 crore in the year-ago quarter) on the back of improvement in asset quality.
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 9 per cent at ₹1,088 crore (₹997 crore).
Other income (comprising commission, income and brokerage, net profit on investment and recovery in written-off accounts, among others) was down 12 per cent at ₹369 crore (₹419 crore).
Net interest margin improved a tad sequentially to 2.43 per cent (2.41 per cent in the preceding quarter). However, it was down vis-a-vis year-ago quarter’s 2.59 per cent.
Fresh slippages came down substantially to ₹77 crore in the reporting quarter against ₹942 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹1,731 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 10.93 per cent of gross advances in the reporting quarter against 12.81 per cent in the preceding quarter.
Net NPAs too declined to 4.10 per cent of net advances in the reporting quarter against 4.77 per cent in the preceding quarter.
Non-performing loan provision coverage ratio (PCR), including technically write-offs, as on June 30improved to 85.62 per cent from 81.24 per cent as on June 30, 2019.
The bank said 24 per cent of its customers availed the regulatory moratorium on term loans. It sanctioned Covid-19 related loans aggregating ₹2,500 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the quarter.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, BoM made Covid-related provisions of ₹275 crore.
As of June-end 2020, gross advances nudged up 4 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹96,621 crore (₹93,032 as of June-end 2019), mainly on the back of 35 per cent y-o-y growth in loans to MSMEs and 31 per cent yoy growth in retail advances. Corporate and other loans de-grew 15 per cent.
Total deposits increased 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,52,987 crore (₹1,38,941 crore). The share of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) in total deposits improved to 49.56 per cent (48.08 per cent).
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...