Bank of Maharashtra’s total deposits and gross advances increased by 15.72 per cent and 29.59 per cent, respectively, year-on-year (y-o-y) as at March-end 2023, with its total business crossing the ₹4-lakh-crore mark.

As at March-end 2023, total deposits and gross advances stood at ₹2,34,092 crore (₹2,02,294 crore as at March-end 2022) and ₹1,75,255 crore ( ₹1,35,240 crore), respectively, as per the public sector bank’s quarter-end provisional business update.

As at March-end 2023, total business (total deposits plus gross advances) stood at ₹4,09,347 crore (₹3,37,534 crore).

The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits came down to 53.39 per cent of total deposits as at March-end 2023 against 57.85 per cent per cent as at March-end 2022. However, the proportion of CASA improved as at March-end 2023 vis-a-vis 52.50 per cent as at December-end 2022.

Credit-deposit ratio improved to 74.87 per cent against 66.85 per cent as at March-end 2022.