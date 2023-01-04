Bank of Maharastra (BoM) reported a robust 22 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in gross advances even as total deposit growth at 12 per cent yoy lagged advances in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

In absolute terms, however, total deposit growth (incremental/ quarter-on-quarter) at ₹12,587 crore was higher than credit growth of ₹8,923 crore during the reporting quarter.

As at December-end 2022, gross advances and total deposits of the Pune-headquartered public sector bank stood at ₹1,57,139 crore (₹1,29,006 crore) and ₹2,08,436 crore (₹1,86,614 crore), respectively, per the bank’s business update.

The proportion of low cost current account, savings account deposits in total deposits came down to 52.50 per cent against 56.27 per cent in the preceding quarter with depositors shifting some of their CASA deposits to term deposits, fetching higher rates.