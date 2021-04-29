Bank of Maharashtra’s Q4 net soars

Bank of Maharashtra’s (BoM) net profit soared 187 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in fourth quarter to ₹165 crore on the back of a large recovery in a technically written-off account and a robust growth in net interest income.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank reported a net profit of ₹58 crore in the year ago quarter. The higher net profit in the reporting quarter comes despite a 92 per cent rise in loan loss provisions.

Interest income

Net interest income was up 35 per cent yoy to ₹ 1,383 crore (₹ 1,023 crore). Non-interest income, comprising fee-based income, trading income and other income, skyrocketed 215 per cent to ₹1,235 crore (₹392 crore).

MD & CEO, AS Rajeev, said recovery of ₹508 crore from the Bhushan Power (technically written-off) account bumped up the other income. Loan loss provisions, including Covid-19 related, increased to ₹1,376 crore (₹717 crore). Provision coverage ratio improved to 90 per cent as at March-end 2021 against 84 per cent as at March-end 2020.

As of March-end 2021, the total deposits rose 16 per cent yoy to ₹1,74,006 crore and total advances were up 13 per cent yoy to ₹1,07,654 crore.

Within deposits, the proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits rose to 54 per cent from 50 per cent a year ago.

Within total advances, retail advances were up 26 per cent; mico, small and medium enterprises advances (35 per cent); and agriculture (13 per cent). However, corporate & other advance de-grew about 2 per cent.

Rajeev expects 14-15 per cent growth in deposits and 15-16 per cent growth in advances in FY22. Further, the proportion of CASA deposits could go up to 55 per cent and the loan mix between retail:wholesale could change to 65:35 from the current 63:37.

Net interest margin improved to 3.11 per cent in the reporting quarter against 2.41 per cent in the year ago quarter.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) position improved to 7.23 per cent of gross advances against 12.81 per cent in the year ago quarter. Net NPAs declined to 2.48 per cent of net advances against 4.77 per cent

Meanwhile, the Bank said it is planning to raise up to ₹5,000 crore via equity and bonds.

Last year, out of the enabling provision for raising up to ₹3,000 crore, BoM could raise only ₹505 crore via Tier-II bonds. The market then was not conducive for tapping Tier-I (equity) issuance, the Bank’s chief said.

Rajeev said, in FY22, BoM could raise the resources via follow-on public offer, rights issue, qualified institutions placement issue, preferential issue and via Basel III compliant bonds.