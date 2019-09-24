Bank officers’ unions defer 2-day strike

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Mumbai, September 24
The four officers' unions have deferred their 2-day strike, which was to begin on September 26, as finance secretary Rajeev Kumar agreed to the formation of a committee to address the issues arising out of the proposed merger of 10 public sector banks.
A joint delegation of the four officers unions met finance secretary Rajeev Kumar on Monday to discuss issues related to mergers, wage revision, full mandate from the remaining 5 banks, incorporation of Section 17 (A) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, as a part of the service conditions, reduction of cash transaction hours, issues related to retirees, and also scrapping of selling of 3rd party products.
Read also: AIBEA and BEFI plan strike on Oct 22
"The finance secretary was positive on the formation of a committee consisting of all concerned to address the issues arising out of the proposed merger of 10 public sector banks, including preserving the identity of all the banks.
"An appeal was made to us to revisit the strike call in view of the discussions," the unions said in a joint statement.
The four unions are: All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All-India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO)
Given the consideration of the positive and workable solution by the Secretary, the two-day strike on September 26 and 27 stands deferred, the statement said.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports