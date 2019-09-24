Bank officers’ unions defer 2-day strike

Mumbai, September 24

The four officers' unions have deferred their 2-day strike, which was to begin on September 26, as finance secretary Rajeev Kumar agreed to the formation of a committee to address the issues arising out of the proposed merger of 10 public sector banks.

A joint delegation of the four officers unions met finance secretary Rajeev Kumar on Monday to discuss issues related to mergers, wage revision, full mandate from the remaining 5 banks, incorporation of Section 17 (A) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, as a part of the service conditions, reduction of cash transaction hours, issues related to retirees, and also scrapping of selling of 3rd party products.

"The finance secretary was positive on the formation of a committee consisting of all concerned to address the issues arising out of the proposed merger of 10 public sector banks, including preserving the identity of all the banks.

"An appeal was made to us to revisit the strike call in view of the discussions," the unions said in a joint statement.

The four unions are: All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All-India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO)

Given the consideration of the positive and workable solution by the Secretary, the two-day strike on September 26 and 27 stands deferred, the statement said.