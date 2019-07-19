Bank retirees observe ‘Demands Day’ in Kerala

Bank retirees in Kerala observed the golden jubilee of bank nationalisation as ‘demands day’ to highlight a list of demands ‘being raised over the past many years by their various unions but to no avail.’

The retirees took out a rally in Thiruvananthapuram and later converged for a meeting under the auspices of the All-India Bank Pensioners’ and Retirees’ Confederation (AIBPARC); All-India Bank Retirees Federation (AIBRF); State Bank of India Pensioners Association-Kerala (SBIPAK); and the All-Kerala Bank Retirees Forum (AKBRF).

Their demands include pension updation, rectification of anomalies in pension of the pre-2002 retirees, revision of family pension, gratuity payout on par with Central Government employees, and payment premium by banks on retiree medical policies.

R Chandrasenan, State Secretary of AIBPARC, presided over the meeting that followed. Among those who addressed the meeting included KS Krishna, Joint Secretary, All-India Bank Employees Association; Abraham Shaji John, Joint General Secretary, All-India Bank Officers Confederation; Akhil Sathyan, General Secretary, National Confederation of Bank Employees; S Sreekumar of Bank Employees Federation of India; V Ravindran, former national president, All India RBI Officers Association; C Gopination Nair, Central Committee Member, AIBRF; A Jayakumar, Secretary, SBIPAK; PV Jose President, AKBRF, PB Thomas, President, AIBPARC, Kerala; R Gireesh Kumar, District Secretary, AIBPARC; and Prabhadevi, District President, AKBRF.