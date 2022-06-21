hamburger

Money & Banking

Bank strike for June 27 stands as CLC convened conciliatory meeting remained inconclusive, says AIBEA Gen Secy Venkatachalam

K.R. Srivats | Updated on: Jun 21, 2022

Amritsar: A closed branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) during the bank employees' two-day nationwide strike for wage revision, in Amritsar on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI5_30_2018_000134B) | Photo Credit: PTI

IBA declined to give any firm commitment to resolve the bank union demands within set timeline

The all India bank strike called for June 27 stands as today’s conciliatory meeting convened by the Chief Labour Commissioner S C Joshi remained inconclusive, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA, has said.

“We had suggested that if IBA can give a firm commitment to resolve the demands with an agreed timeframe, we may reconsider our agitation. However, IBA did not agree to give such commitment. Hence, we are going ahead with our planned strike,” Venkatachalam told BusinessLine after the CLC convened meeting in the capital.

The CLC has now called for another conciliatory meeting on June 23 to prevent the all India bank strike.

At today’s conciliatory meeting, the Indian Banks Association (IBA) was represented by Brajeshwar Sharma, Senior Advisor (HR & IR) while the Department of Financial Services (DFS) was represented by Deputy Secretary Kul Bhushan  Nayyar.

It maybe recalled that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), a representative body of nine bank unions, had given a strike call for June 27. All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) is one of the nine unions for part of UFBU.

The main demands of bank unions include introduction of 5-day banking (all Saturday and Sundays  to be holidays) and scrapping of NPS for post April 2010 employees/officers and implementation of old pension scheme for them.

Published on June 21, 2022
RBI and other central banks
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you