Bank unions call for two-day nationwide bank strike on Dec 16-17

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a two-day nationwide strike call for banks on December 16-17 in opposition to the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs).

“We have served Strike notice to both the IBA and the government,” CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) told BusinessLine.

The government is widely expected to introduce a Bill — the Banking Laws (amendment) Bill — in the Parliament’s ongoing winter session to pave the way for the privatisation of two public sector banks.

This Bill is yet to officially get Cabinet approval but sources say that this may have been discussed at today’s Cabinet meeting.

UFBU, a representative body of nine bank unions, has been opposed to government’s privatisation attempts. In February this year — soon after the government announced in the Budget that two banks will be privatised — the UFBU gave a strike call for March 15–16, a success going by the expanded participation of bank employees and officers.

The UFBU, which met on November 29-30, has decided to unleash agitations including dharna in all State capitals up to December 4.

“On the day of the introduction of the Bill, there will be a demonstration/morcha before the Parliament,” said Venkatachalam. A Twitter campaign is planned for December 10. UFBU also plans to submit an online petition to the Prime Minister on December 14.