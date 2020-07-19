Bank unions write to Maharashtra CM to notify first, third Saturdays as public holidays to control Covid-19 spread

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Trade unions in the banking sector have requested the Maharashtra government to notify the first and third Saturdays of the month as public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act to protect bank employees and customers from the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
In this regard, the United Forum of Bank Unions (Maharashtra) has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Karnataka and Kerala governments who have alredy notified the first and third Saturdays as public holidays under NI Act to control the rush at branches.
The Forum’s Convenor, Devidas Tuljapurkar, wrote a letter to Thackeray requesting to consider issuing a notification for the same on the lines of what the Karnataka and Kerala governments have done.
Currently, bank branches across the country are closed on second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays.
Subhash Sawant, General Secretary, Central Bank Employees Union, said that to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, bank branches in the State should be closed on all Saturdays. Further, only 50 per cent of the staff should be present in the branch.
Tuljapurkar said: “We have also to bring to your (Chief Minister’s) notice that despite SOP (standard operating procedure) prescribed by the Central government as also State government and local administration, banks are not complying with regular sanitisation of the branches.”
He observed that banks are not deploying guards at the branch entrance to regulate entry of customers and this is resulting in violation of the basic norm of social distancing and cleanliness. Hence, bank branches have become potential hotspots for spread of the pandemic.
He added that about 50-100 customers, on an average, visit bank branches everyday, and that the branches don’t have adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...