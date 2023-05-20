BankEdge Academy, a specialised banking and finance training company, targets to find placement for 30,000 graduates in three years on back of huge demand in the banking and allied financial sectors.

Over the last nine years, the academy has effectively trained and placed over 30,000 young graduates in entry-level positions in the Retail Branch Banking and backend operations divisions of private sector banks and other financial institutions.

The company has partnered with various NBFCs to provide student loans with 0 per cent interest rates and with extended repayment periods, ensuring convenient fee payment options for students.

Courses offered

BankEdge provides a range of courses, which include Professional Certificate Program in Banking and Finance focusing mainly on commercial banking jobs at entry-level positions, a Post Graduate Program in Banking & Finance with Investment Banking Operations, and MBA - Retail Banking Operations + Advanced Certification Program in Banking and Finance.

The duration of these courses are four months, eight months, and two years respectively. For the 2-year programs, BankEdge has established partnerships with All India Management Association and Jain Online University.

All courses are delivered through Online Learning platform and doubt-solving sessions are provided additionally to the candidates in case needed.

The academy not only trains the candidates on banking domain skills but also imparts soft skills and interview preparation in order to secure banking jobs.

Company’s partners

The company has partnered with over 100 placement partners and is the preferred partner for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank.

It has also established relationships with newer banks such as AU Bank, Ujjivan Bank, Suryoday Bank, Bandhan Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank and IDFC Bank for placement.

Santosh Joshi, CEO, BankEdge said the company empowers young graduates and helps them become accomplished professionals in the banking and financial field.

The current surge in BFSI hiring has brought much-needed relief to the fresh young graduates, particularly in light of job cuts occurring in the IT sector, he added.

