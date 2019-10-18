BankEdge plans to add 85 centres to train 50,000 students

BankEdge, one of the most economical banking and finance academies, plans to train 50,000 students over next four years to enable them to become banking professionals with leading banks, NBFCs and other financial sectors.

BankEdge is a valued partner of leading private sector banks and financial institutions such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IIFL, Fino, Indiabulls, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra Finance, L&T Financial Services and SREI Infra for training and meet their recruitment needs.

The company, which currently operates through about 64 training centres, plans increasing it to 150 to provide an opportunity for students from tier-II and -III centres to get bank jobs.

The company has provided training and recruitment for over 20,000 students with leading private sector banks and financial companies in the last five years.

BankEdge also imparts both social and on-the-job skills required to become banking professional through advanced classroom and online training modules.

Santosh Joshi, Founder and CEO, said the need for skilled and fully equipped workforce has risen multi-fold with increasing expectations of people from banks going up and growth in banking and financial sector.

The banking and other financial sectors need 1.60 million people by 2022 with about 6 lakh already appointed. The attrition rate in the banking sector has jumped 120 per cent with the job getting tougher by day. About 85 per cent of people are employed at the bottom of the pyramid while only 15 per cent account at the senior levels.

IFBI under NIIT, which is supported by ICICI Bank, has presence in 20-25 locations with courses spanning six months and charges ₹66,000 for Post Graduate Diploma in Banking Program. BankEdge charges fee of ₹45,000 and helps getting placement in leading banks with salary of ₹2.5-3 lakh.