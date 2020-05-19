Bankers’ meet express concern over poor implementation of govt schemes

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
A meeting of bankers has expressed concern over the poor participation of some private sector banks in the implementation of various government schemes. The Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel, presided over the meeting in Mangaluru on Monday.
Referring to the poor implementation of schemes related to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme) and other such programmes, he asked the Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, R Selvamani, to withdraw bulk deposits of the government departments from such banks.
Stating that the shortcomings on the part of such banks cannot be tolerated, he said that these programmes of the Union government play a crucial role in delivering the relief measures to the people affected by the pandemic.
The representative of the Canara Bank, which is the lead bank for Dakshina Kannada district, said that a few banks in private sector are not updating progress in the implementation of the flagship schemes of the government, and these banks are also not deputing the officials to the bankers’ committee meetings in the district. This matter has also been brought to the notice of the State-level bankers’ committee, the official added.
