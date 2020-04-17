Bankers welcome RBI measures to address evolving situation

Bankers welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s second round of regulatory measures to combat the evolving economic slowdown arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and said it would boost credit flow and help in faster resumption of activities once the lockdown ends.

“The second round of announcements by RBI today bears testimony and rightful recognition to the evolving market conditions. Overall, the second set of packages by RBI is an excellent reflection of combining the policy response and regulatory responses in the most optimal manner,” said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, and Chairman, Indian Banks’ Association.

Micro lenders to gain

He said the second set of targeted long-term repo operations will help non-bank lenders and micro lenders and also welcomed the refinancing support for Sidbi, NHB and Nabard, saying deserving sectors will get help.

Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Bank, said the tone of RBI is of empathy and support to needy sectors. “The TLTRO focused on mid-size NBFCs and MFIs is positive. The 90-day extension in NPA reckoning for stressed standard assets as on March 1, postpones NPA classification for accounts that were slipping to NPA between March and May,” she said, adding that given the optimism around economy coming back in phases and the support being extended through emergency Covid loans and other lines of credit, this will help all sectors, especially MSME and retail.

Zarin Daruwala, CEO, India, Standard Chartered Bank, said the easing up of liquidity coverage ratio and NPA relief during the moratorium period will improve appetite for credit delivery. “Ample system liquidity along with the widening of the interest rate corridor to 65 basis points, should continue to aid monetary transmission,” she said.

RK Gurumurthy, Head – Treasury, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, said the reverse repo rate cut of 25 basis points makes the corridor 90 basis points. “The system has roughly ₹7-lakh crore of excess liquidity that are parked at RBI’s reverse repo window. Today’s cut is a disincentive to overnight investments and should find way into credit,” he said.