Banking system is ‘safe and stable’, says RBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

The Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday, assured the general public that the Indian banking system is safe and stable. Referring to “rumours in some locations about certain banks, including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors”, the RBI, in a statement, said there is “no need to panic on the basis of such rumours”.

