Banking system liquidity slips into deficit: RBI

Reuters | MUMBAI, Sept 21 | Updated on: Sep 21, 2022
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

This is the first time in 40 months that the banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit

The banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI infused Rs 21,800 crore ($2.73 billion) into the banking system on Tuesday, the biggest since May 2019.

Overnight rates continue to stay elevated, with one-day call money rate jumping to 5.85%, highest since July 2019.

Published on September 21, 2022
RBI and other central banks
banking
