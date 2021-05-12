BANKIT to help rural population register for Covid-19 vaccine

Fintech start-up BANKIT through its DigiMitra outlets is helping people in rural areas register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“People who are not digitally equipped or informed can go to the nearest BANKIT outlet and have them registered through the BANKIT app and portal,” it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it aims to assist over 22 lakh citizens across the country for Covid-19 vaccine registration from their outlets.

“BANKIT will be including the vaccination link in its app and portal where our correspondents can help those in the country’s hinterlands register them for booking appointments for getting inoculated,” said Amit Nigam, COO and Executive Director, BANKIT.

The company has over 60,000 agent outlets spread across 8,800 pin codes in the country.