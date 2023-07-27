The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that a banknote with a Star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number.

The central bank said the Star (*) symbol present on the number panel of a banknote is an identifier that it is a replaced / reprinted banknote.

This clarification comes in the wake of the validity of banknotes with a Star (*) symbol present on the number panel recently becoming the subject of discussions on some social media platforms.

“In this connection, it is informed that the Star (*) symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes,” RBI said.

