Banks begin to raise lending, deposit rates

Banks have begun to increase deposit and lending rates after the Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate by 40 basis points.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank increased the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR).

“ICICI Bank External Benchmark Lending Rate” (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI Policy Repo Rate with a mark-up over Repo Rate. I-EBLR is 8.10 per cent p.a.p.m. effective May 4, 2022,” it said on its website.

It has also increased the interest rate on fixed deposits between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore by 25 basis points.

Revised the rate of interest

Bank of Baroda too has revised the rate of interest on various retail loans liked with Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR) with effect from Thursday.

For retail loans, applicable BRLLR is 6.9 per cent with effect from Thursday. This is based on the current repo rate of 4.4 per cent along with a mark up of 2.5 per cent.

The RBI had also raised the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points from 4 per cent to 4.50 per cent

The hike in lending rates by banks would lead to costlier EMIs. However, bankers expect that this would not impact demand too much for consumers who are looking to purchase goods or homes.

Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank had on Wednesday noted that rate hikes do have an impact but the 40 basis points rate hike will not change or make a dramatic difference as consumers are more affected by macro factors such as broader inflation and salary hike. Interest rates were at a historic low, he had pointed out.

“Home loans is an obvious area but lenders may increase the duration of loan in the early stages. People who are looking to buy a home will not change their minds just because of a 40 bps hike,” he had said.