Banks Board Bureau recommends names for chiefs of Union Bank, IOB and Punjab & Sind Bank

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the names for the positions of Managing Director & CEO in Union Bank of India (UBI), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB).

While A Manimekhalai, executive director at Canara Bank, has been recommended as the MD & CEO of UBI, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director at IOB, has been recommended for the post in the same bank. Swaroop Kumar Saha has been recommended for the position at the Punjab & Sind Bank.

The BBB had interfaced with 15 candidates from various public sector banks between March 5 and 16 for the forthcoming positions.

The appointment comes as Rajkiran Rai G and S Krishnan, and Partha Pratim will be completing their terms at the banks on May 31 and end-December this year, respectively. Interestingly, last December, the BBB had cancelled its advertisement for the position of MD & CEO of Union Bank of India.