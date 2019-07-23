Banks Board Bureau to conduct annual leadership development programme for senior bank managers

Banks Board Bureau said that every year around 75 senior management personnel of public sector banks (PSBs) will undergo 30 days of interventions over a period of nine months as part of a Leadership Development Programme.

This programme is aimed at supporting the nationalised banks to have a leadership pipeline to take on present and emerging challenges in a competitive marketplace.

The interventions will be enabled through exploration of self through Personal Growth Labs, Outbound Learning, Wellness Workshops, Systematic Coaching Processes and Motivational Speaker Sessions; and functional development through exposure to new knowledge, emerging processes in the areas of Strategy, Risk management, Digital Transformation and Exponential Technologies, the Bureau said in a statement.

The participants will be undertaking a “Live project” with an objective of bringing about an improvement in a chosen area which is critical for their bank’s success, the Bureau said in a statement.

The Leadership Development Programme for the senior management of the nationalised banks was inaugurated at IIM Bangalore on July 19, 2019, with a total of 78 participants attending the programme.

Recapitalisation in PSBs

In his address to the participants, Bhanu Pratap Sharma, Chairman, Banks Board Bureau, said, "The government has significantly shouldered the responsibility of re-capitalising the banks. However, not all PSBs have needed the same degree of recapitalisation. This is so because within the PSB universe, there is a wide variation in operating parameters.

"In fact, a few PSBs have operated within their risk capacity and have not required capital infusion to absorb losses from legacy problems. The collective leadership must have been a key factor, " he added.

Sharma told the participants that the various interventions in the real sector by the Government has brought the banking sector to the bottom of the pyramid, both at an individual borrower level and at the an entity level. Therefore, increasing competition from the private sector, especially in customer segments is only bound to increase.

"Therefore, during the course of the next nine months and thereafter, you will have to actively engage in pursuit of improving operational efficiencies of your banks. This will have positive spill over to the real economy by creating a virtuous cycle of reduction in the cost of capital which will in turn lead to lower costs of production and finally have a positive impact on growth, employment & productivity,” he said.