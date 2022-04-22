hamburger

Banks bulk up balance sheets in the last fortnight of Q4

Our Bureau | Mumbai, April 21 | Updated on: Apr 22, 2022
Robust growth in credit and deposits

Banks saw a robust growth in credit and deposits in the fortnight beginning March 25 th, in the run up to the closing of their balance sheets. for the last quarter of FY22

Credit extended by all scheduled banks increased by Rs 1,04,026.17 crore during the reporting fortnight. Deposits of these banks rose by Rs 2,85,095.95 crore.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda,said Banks’ typically tend to bulk up balance sheets towards the end of a financial year, extending short-term credit and raising wholesale deposits.

In the reporting fortnight, a chunk of the credit (Rs 94,386.49 crore) has been in the form of “Loans, Cash Credits & Overdrafts”.

Banks’ invested Rs 26,853.64 crore in Central & State Government Securities in the reporting fortnight.

Published on April 22, 2022
