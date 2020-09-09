Money & Banking

Banks catalysts of economic revival: FM

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   -  PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival.

“At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks,” the finance minister said.

She was speaking after launching PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 09, 2020
economy (general)
public sector banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.