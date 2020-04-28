Banks cautious about borrowing under RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Banks are treading with caution when it comes to borrowing under the Reserve Bank of India’s special liquidity facility for mutual funds (SLF-MFs).
This is underscored by the fact that they borrowed only ₹2,000 crore on Tuesday under this facility to lend to mutual funds, which are facing liquidity pressure.
The RBI has opened the SLF-MF facility of ₹50,000 crore from April 27 to ease liquidity pressure on the funds. This facility is available till May 11 or up to utilisation of the allocated amount, whichever is earlier.
The SLF-MF is on tap and open ended, and banks can submit their bids to avail funding on any day from Monday to Friday. Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC MF, said the response to the SLF facility from banks was poor.
He underscored that banks largely prefer to invest in ‘AAA’-rated debt instruments and, to a lesser extent, in ‘AA’-rated instruments in MF portfolios. There is no investment appetite for debt instruments rated below these two categories.
Banks have been cautious about borrowing from the RBI’s special liquidity facilities, which have been opened so that these resources can be invested in the debt instruments issued by non-banking finance companies, housing finance companies and microfinance institutions. This is due to the fear of having to contend with credit risk should these instruments get downgraded at a later stage.
Under the SLF-MF, the RBI conducts repo operations of a 90-day tenor at the fixed repo rate.
“Funds availed of under the SLF-MF shall be used by banks exclusively for meeting the liquidity requirements of MFs by extending loans, and undertaking outright purchase of and/or repos against the collateral of investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers, debentures and certificates of deposit held by MFs,” the RBI said in a statement on Monday. Support extended to mutual funds under the SLF-MF is exempted from banks’ capital market exposure limits.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...