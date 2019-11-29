Banks, customers gear up for FASTags ahead of December 1 deadline

With the December 1 deadline for FASTags looming ahead, banks and payment companies are seeing a rush for issuances by customers and are also offering a variety of facilities such as doorstep delivery and waiving off the tag issuance cost of Rs 100 for now.

According to data with the national Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), FASTag issuances amounted to 63.71 lakh by October end and industry experts believe this number must have seen a significant rise since then.

FASTags can be purchased from nearly two dozen banks including those in the public and private sector such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. Banks such as Axis Bank and Paytm Payments Bank have made it free for customers. Customers can opt for an online issuance of FASTag or apply for it at their bank branch. FASTags can also be purchased from toll plazas, petrol pumps as well as from e-commerce websites like Amazon.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank, which was amongst the first to get into the segment and had issued more than 20 lakh FASTags by end of October and hopes to take it to 40 lakh in the next six months. As on October 31, it handled 212 toll plazas on state and national highways. This represents nearly 40% of the toll plazas that are currently operational under the FASTag programme.

Axis Bank is also offering door-step delivery and customers will also get real time SMS alerts for all transactions made at the toll plaza. “The bank has on-boarded over 50 toll and has a base of around 10 lakh FASTag customers,” Axis Bank said in a statement, adding that it has a target of adding 10 lakh new FASTags in the next 3 months.

Paytm Payments Bank said it has also on-boarded over 10 lakh vehicles on the road. “Over 30 lakh vehicles are expected to get on the bandwagon soon,” it said in a statement, adding that it is also the acquiring bank for more than 110 toll plazas in India.

Customers will also receive a 2.5 per cent cashback on all NHAI toll transactions throughout this fiscal year. Apart from customers, many banks are also working on the acquiring side and working with toll plazas for seamless integration, monitoring and helpdesk support.

Some companies are also looking to increase the use of FASTags for other related payments. According to Abhijeet Sehgal, CEO and co-founder of fintech firm 1Pay, toll collection on national highways is estimated at Rs 30,000 crore. “1Pay accounts for 5 per cent of the total industry. We are now focusing on increasing the usability of FASTags by incorporating new use cases like parking, fuelling services and e-challans,” he said.

FASTag is an Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) reloadable tag affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and allows for automatic deduction of toll charges without the vehicle having to stop for a cash transaction. From December 1, it is mandatory for payments at National Highway toll plazas, failing which the vehicle owner will have to shell double the toll amount.