Banks have not been able to check diversion of funds: SBI Chairman

Noting that banking is done based on trust and good faith, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that one of the biggest learnings from the recent developments such as DHFL and PMC Bank is how lenders monitor the end use of funds and check diversion of funds.

“One of the most difficult aspects, whether it is for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) or any other corporate is that banks themselves have not been able to check the diversion of funds. It has emerged as a big problem,” he said, adding that banks have to find a way to do it.

He noted that while banks do due diligence before sanctioning loans, they cannot keep policing every account. “If that is what a bank has to do, then it will take years to lend to one account,” he said.

In an interview with BusinessLine, Kumar said that while businesses often fail due to a change in the macro-economic environment, there has to be a clear distinction of failure of business due to diversion of funds. “The biggest problem in the clean-up exercise is not using the fund for what it was meant to be...it has brought a lot of misery to corporates, promoters and banks. I hope that everybody has learnt their lessons and if the funds are used for the purpose meant to be,” said Kumar.

Terming the default by DHFL as an exception as it is not the norm for a AAA account to slip to ‘D’ or ‘junk’ overnight, Kumar, however, said that the corporate governance philosophy of the company is important and the first level of check lies with the auditor.

“I think auditors are still the best people to detect because they do a very deep dive. Rating agencies don’t do that kind of deep dive. Auditors have the first level of comfort. Banks also ask for audited balancesheet, which is a true and fair statement of affairs,” he said.

SBI has also begun to revamp its internal credit risk management architecture, which consists of pre-sanction, sanction and post-sanction, and then stressed asset and NPA recovery.

Kumar said that work is going on to strengthen the post-sanction monitoring and the end use of funds.