Banks have not been able to check diversion of funds: SBI Chairman

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Noting that banking is done based on trust and good faith, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said that one of the biggest learnings from the recent developments such as DHFL and PMC Bank is how lenders monitor the end use of funds and check diversion of funds.
“One of the most difficult aspects, whether it is for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) or any other corporate is that banks themselves have not been able to check the diversion of funds. It has emerged as a big problem,” he said, adding that banks have to find a way to do it.
He noted that while banks do due diligence before sanctioning loans, they cannot keep policing every account. “If that is what a bank has to do, then it will take years to lend to one account,” he said.
In an interview with BusinessLine, Kumar said that while businesses often fail due to a change in the macro-economic environment, there has to be a clear distinction of failure of business due to diversion of funds. “The biggest problem in the clean-up exercise is not using the fund for what it was meant to be...it has brought a lot of misery to corporates, promoters and banks. I hope that everybody has learnt their lessons and if the funds are used for the purpose meant to be,” said Kumar.
Terming the default by DHFL as an exception as it is not the norm for a AAA account to slip to ‘D’ or ‘junk’ overnight, Kumar, however, said that the corporate governance philosophy of the company is important and the first level of check lies with the auditor.
“I think auditors are still the best people to detect because they do a very deep dive. Rating agencies don’t do that kind of deep dive. Auditors have the first level of comfort. Banks also ask for audited balancesheet, which is a true and fair statement of affairs,” he said.
SBI has also begun to revamp its internal credit risk management architecture, which consists of pre-sanction, sanction and post-sanction, and then stressed asset and NPA recovery.
Kumar said that work is going on to strengthen the post-sanction monitoring and the end use of funds.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Clients cannot execute trades in their trading accounts with Karvy. Transfer of securities to another demat ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083) The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...