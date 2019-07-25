Banks hire 83 oversight agencies to monitor end use of funds: SBI chief

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Stressing that diversion of funds is a big concern for banks, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar, on Thursday, said that 83 oversight agencies have been empanelled to continuously monitor end use of bank loans.
“How much oversight can bank do...The methods of lending will also have to undergo change. The consortium discipline or the multiple banking discipline has to be improved and there the regulator also has to play a role,” said Kumar, pointing out that there have been cases where a customer borrows from one bank and has a current account in another bank, which is used to divert funds. Commenting on the non-banking finance sector, he said there is adequate liquidity in the system after the measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India on the day of the Budget. “At the macro level, liquidity is not an issue. At the entity level, if there is an issue, that cannot be resolved by any measure at the macro level. The lender and the particular entity will have to sit down and find out a solution,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Sahamati.
Kumar also expressed hope that government spending and measures for infrastructure investment announced in the Budget will give a push to private investment. “Private sector investment needs to be stepped up and it will definitely follow the expanding investment by the government and measures in the Budget,” he said, noting that many sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and roads are seeing good demand. Kumar said SBI registered a credit growth of 13 per cent year-on-year in July.
“If this trend continues in the second half also, we will be very happy. With the kind of push the government is giving for infra and roads, hopefully things will start looking up,” he said, adding that the second half of the year will see healthy consumption demand.
