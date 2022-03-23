Banks’ investment committee should be accountable for related decisions: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the decision to make an investment in securities has to be taken by the investment committee set up by a bank’s board.

Further, the committee shall be held accountable for the investments made by the bank, per the amendment to RBI’s Master Direction — Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks (Directions), 2021.

The central bank also said investment in category I and category II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), which includes Venture Capital Funds (VCFs), shall receive the same prudential treatment as applicable for investment in VCFs.

When it comes to investment in securities issued by a securitisation company (SC)/reconstruction company (RC), the shortfall arising due to sale of a non-performing asset (NPA) to SC/RC at a price lower than the net book value (NBV) (that is book value less provisions held) shall be debited to the profit and loss account of that year, per RBI’s clarifications/updates.

Banks shall have the option to use countercyclical/floating provisions for meeting any shortfall on such sale. They shall also have the option to reverse the excess provision on sale of NPAs, if the sale value is for a value higher than the NBV, to their profit and loss account in the year the amounts are received.

The aforementioned option can be exercised only where cash received (by way of initial consideration and/or redemption of SRs/Pass Through Certificates is higher than the NBV of the asset. Further, reversal of excess provision shall be limited to the extent to which cash received exceeds the NBV.

Banks are permitted to make investment in unlisted non-statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) securities of additional 10 per cent over and above the limit of 10 per cent provided that such investment is in securitisation papers issued for infrastructure projects, and bonds/debentures issued by SCs and RCs.

When it comes to disclosure requirements in offer documents, RBI said banks shall disclose the details of the issuer composition of non-SLR investments and the non-performing non-SLR investments in the ‘notes to accounts’ of the balance sheet.