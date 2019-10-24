Banks likely to make 20% provisioning in Q3

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
Banks are staring at the prospect of making 20 per cent provisioning on their exposure to financially-stressed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) in the third quarter as KPMG, in its forensic audit, reportedly traced funds diversion of about ₹12,500 crore to group companies. Banks collectively have an exposure of ₹38,342 crore to the housing finance company.
Diversion of funds, according to the Reserve Bank of India, includes deploying borrowed funds for purposes / activities or creation of assets other than those for which the loan was sanctioned; transferring funds to the subsidiaries / group companies or other corporates by whatever modalities; and investment in other companies by way of acquiring equities / debt instruments without approval of lenders.
The revelation of funds diversion comes even as the lenders are weighing a resolution plan for DHFL. “Funds diversion will be dealt with separately. Whosoever is responsible for this will be held accountable. But resolution plan will be considered. That is a different issue. We cannot let such a big account get out of hand.
“As of now, this account is standard in all the banks. Probably by October 31, it will be classified as non-performing asset,” said a senior banker. At present, there is a big concern on how to go ahead with the resolution as many investors, including mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds, have reservations about joining the inter creditor agreement.
“How to move forward is a big challenge when all are not on board and there is no consensus among some lenders as well. Further, some mutual funds have also gone to court to recover dues from DHFL, which has thrown a spanner in the works,” said another banker.
Meanwhile, the company, in a stock exchange notice on Thursday, reiterated that it has taken cognisance of the key observations from the draft report prepared by KPMG, appointed by Union Bank of India, the lead banker of the consortium, on behalf all the members of the consortium, as received by it from the lenders.
The board has directed the company to review the aforesaid key observations and also present a detailed response to them before the audit committee. The board also directed the company to share the responses with the lenders.
