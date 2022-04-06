Banks may complete transfer of first tranche of stressed assets to NARCL by April-end

Banks are likely to complete transfer of first tranche of large stressed assets aggregating about ₹50,000 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) by this month-end.

Originally, they had planned to carry out this exercise by March-end 2022. But procedural issues relating to due diligence and valuation of stressed assets, among others, took time to resolve.

Rules, procedures

“The process took some time. For the first time, we are doing a structure (NARCL-IDRCL) like this. There are lots of rules and procedures to be followed,” said Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India.

NARCL is aggregating and consolidating select stressed assets (above ₹500 crore each) in the financial system for their subsequent resolution. Public sector banks are holding majority stake in the ARC.

Along with NARCL, a service company/ operational entity, India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL), has been floated for resolving these stressed assets. Private sector banks are holding majority stakes in the DRC.

Rai noted that private banks needed some approvals vis-a-vis capital infusion. “That capital has come in and (the entity) is capitalised as per the plan...Hopefully, we will be completing the first tranche by April end,” he said.

A total of 38 accounts aggregating to ₹82,845 crore have been identified by banks collectively for transfer to NARCL, according to a State Bank of India statement issued on January 28.

The transfer will happen in a phased manner, with about 15 stressed account aggregating to ₹50,335 crore expected to be transferred under Phase-I, per the statement.

Overall, chunky stressed assets aggregating about ₹1.50-lakh crore are expected to be transferred to NARCL.