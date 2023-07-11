Taking note of the good performance of the Indian banking system despite various adverse global developments, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed that in times like these, banks need to be extra careful and vigilant.

The Governor held meetings with the MDs and CEOs of Public Sector Banks and select Private Sector Banks on Tuesday in Mumbai.

‘Strengthen the governance’

Das emphasised the need for MDs and CEOs to pay special attention to strengthening the governance of the banks and focus on the tripod of banking stability consisting of compliance, risk management, and audit functions.

Issues relating to strengthening credit underwriting standards, monitoring large exposures, implementation of External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) Guidelines, bolstering IT security and IT governance, improving recovery from written-off accounts, and timely and accurate sharing of information with Credit Information Companies were also discussed, per a RBI statement.

In the latest financial stability report, the Governor underscored that the financial sector in India has been stable and resilient, as reflected in sustained growth in bank credit, low levels of non-performing assets, and adequate capital and liquidity buffers. Both banking and corporate sector balance sheets have been strengthened, engendering a ‘twin balance sheet advantage’ for growth.

“As the recent banking turmoil in certain advanced economies (AEs) suggests, new risks have necessitated a reassessment of global standards on financial sector regulations.

“While international cooperation among regulators on these issues is of paramount importance, so far as India is concerned, both regulators and regulated entities need to stay the course with an unwavering commitment to ensuring a stable financial system. It has to be remembered that seeds of vulnerability often get sown during good times when risks tend to get overlooked,” Das said in his foreword to the FSR.

The meetings with the Bank chiefs were also attended by Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, along with a few senior officials of the RBI.