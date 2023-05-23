Bank branches have geared up for mobilization of ₹2,000 currency notes, following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s directive on Friday. However, they are yet to see any significant footfall for depositing or exchange of the notes .

Branch heads of some large banks told businessline that unlike the demonetization exercise of 2016, there has been no rush to return the currency so far, likely owing to the extended timeline and the fact that ₹2,000 notes will continue to be operational even beyond September 30.

Why did the RBI withdraw ₹2,000 notes? Why did the RBI withdraw ₹2,000 notes?

“We have not seen any rush or queues at our branches for depositing/ exchanging ₹2,000 bank notes. Awareness that these notes can be deposited/ exchanged over 130 days and that they continue to be legal tender seems to have alleviated any anxiety customers may have had regarding them,” a senior public sector bank official said.

‘Better awareness’

Analysts said the lack of restrictions on exchange or deposits and better awareness this time around regarding the implications of the move have also assuaged people to not panic.

Some people tend to keep cash for precautionary purposes or to circumvent taxation. So, that may not directly come to and instead be spent or invested, an analyst said, adding that it’s optimistic to assume that even 50 per cent of the ₹2,000 notes in circulation will come back to banks.

“We have put in place the guardrails and processes and are ready for it,” a branch manager said, adding that there has been a spike in transactions via ₹2,000 notes at petrol pumps and other retail outlets and thus, banks could see some traction towards the end of the month as businesses look to exchange these notes.

It is possible that some people are waiting for more clarity on the matter, given that the RBI has said they will take matters such as people being overseas into consideration and may tweak the norms accordingly, analysts said, adding that this will take a few weeks till more people start approaching banks with their notes.

(With inputs from K Ram Kumar)