‘Banks’ review of credit facilities must come under internal control mechanism’

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, directed banks to bring the processes governing review/ renewal of credit facilities under the scope of audit (concurrent and internal)/ internal control mechanism with immediate effect.
The central bank also advised banks to capture all the data relating to regular as well as ad-hoc/ short review/ renewal of credit facilities in their core banking systems/ management information systems.
Further, banks have to make the same available for scrutiny as and when required by any audit or inspection by auditors/RBI, the central bank said in a circular addressed to Scheduled Commercial Banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks), Small Finance Banks and Urban Co-operative Banks..
The RBI’s directives come in the wake of its analysis of practices followed by the lenders while reviewing/renewing credit facilities bringing out certain supervisory concerns.
These concerns include that of frequent/ repeated ad-hoc review/ renewal of credit facilities, instead of regular review/ renewals.
The central bank also came across non-capturing and/ or inaccurate capturing of review/ renewal data in the banking/ information systems, and non-coverage of review/ renewal activities under the concurrent/ internal audit mechanism.
“In this connection, we reiterate that timely and comprehensive review/ renewal of credit facilities should be an integral part of the board-approved loan policy and credit risk management framework, and banks should avoid frequent and repeated ad-hoc/ short review/ renewal of credit facilities without justifiable reasons,” the RBI said.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...