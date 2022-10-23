Second quarter results of a number of private sector lenders reveal that most have reported higher profitability on the back of robust growth in net interest income as well as lower provisions. There has also been an improvement in asset quality and gross advances.

HDFC Bank saw loan growth of 23 per cent in the reporting quarter, with total advances at ₹14.8 lakh-crore. Including transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, advances were up 26 per cent. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter was higher by 19 per cent at ₹21,021 crore. The core net interest margin (NIM) of the bank was at 4 per cent.

Axis Bank reported strong loan growth across focused business segments, with domestic advances growing 20 per cent y-o-y and 4 per cent on quarter. This was led by a 22 per cent growth in retail loans, 69 per cent in small business banking, 46 per cent in rural loans and 28 per cent in SME loans. Net advances, including global loans, were up 18 per cent to ₹7.3 lakh crore. NII grew 31 per cent y-o-y and 10 per cent QoQ to ₹10,360 crore. NIM for Q2FY23 stood at 4 per cent, 57 basis points (bps) higher on year and 36 bps on quarter.

For ICICI Bank, total loans of the bank were pegged at ₹9.4 lakh-crore on September 30, led by a 24 per cent rise in domestic advances. Retail loans were up 25 per cent and comprised 54 per cent of total loans. The business banking portfolio grew 43 per cent y-o-y whereas the SME business was up 27 per cent and domestic corporate loans were up 23 per cent. NII for the quarter was higher by 26 per cent y-o-y to ₹14,787 crore. The NIM was 4.3 per cent compared with 4 per cent both a year and a quarter ago. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined to 3.2 per cent as of September 30 from 3.4 per cent a quarter ago and 4.8 per cent a year ago. Net NPA ratio at 0.6 per cent was also better than 0.7 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.9 per cent in the previous year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s gross NPA position improved to 2.08 per cent of gross advances as at September-end 2022 against 2.24 per cent as at June-end 2022. Net NPAs position too improved to 0.55 per cent of net advances against 0.62 per cent.

