Sustained pick-up in credit and lending rates, and steady asset quality is seen leading to banks report strong earnings for Q2FY23, with analysts pegging loan growth at 18-20 per cent for the year and at 4 per cent sequentially.

“(There is) continued growth in the retail and SME segments. Corporate loans have also shown gradual signs of revival,” Axis Securities said, adding that with the festival season demand coming in early this year, “a small part of the credit growth” will also be reflected in Q2FY23.

Banks have passed on a majority of the 190 bps rate hike through their floating rate loans, which account for around 65 per cent of total loans. On the other hand, the hike in deposit rates has lagged at 25-35 bps. As a result, banks are seen benefiting from widening spreads, which is expected to boost their margins.

According to brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher, moderation in deposit growth and the deployment of excess liquidity towards lending is also seen supporting margins.

Balance sheet growth

Profit after tax for the banking sector is seen increasing 41-60 per cent on-year and 32 per cent on-quarter in Q1FY23. Net interest income growth is seen at 15 per cent on year and 6-7 per cent on quarter.

“Banks are expected to report strong earnings growth driven by business growth momentum, stable net interest margins (NIMs), healthy operating profits and lower credit costs,” brokerage firm KR Choksey said.

On the other hand, losses on treasury income are also seen as weighing on banks’ bottomlines, even as the impact is expected to be lower than in the previous quarter. Operating expenses are also expected to remain elevated as banks continue to invest in customer acquisition, franchise-building, partnerships, and building technology and digital infrastructure.

With deposit growth lagging loan growth, discussions around deposit accretion to support robust credit growth will remain in focus, analysts said, adding that competition on deposit accretion is likely to intensify in the coming months. They peg deposit growth in Q2FY23 at 9.5 per cent for the year and at 3 per cent for the quarter.

Asset quality to be stable

The quality of banks’ loan portfolios is seen as stable or improving during the quarter, led by better corporate loan quality and banks’ having largely completed the cleaning up of their retail and MSME portfolios.

Most banks reported improved asset quality in Q1FY23, led by better collection efficiency, higher recoveries, and lower slippages, a trend which is likely to continue in the reporting quarter, according to analysts.

JM Financial estimates credit costs at 1.3 per cent, and expects them to gradually normalise upwards as the high quantum of recoveries seen over the last few quarters steadily subsides.

“Additional provision buffers, higher provision levels, increased capital buffers, and core credit cost undershooting augur well for banks’ growth and future unforeseeable risks,” Sharekhan Securities said