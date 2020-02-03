Banks, select financial institutions report frauds involving ₹1.13 lakh crore in H1 of FY20: Sitharaman

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Frauds involving ₹1,13,374 crore were reported by banks and select financial institutions in the first half of the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the government, in 2015, had issued ‘Framework for timely detection, reporting, investigation relating to large value bank frauds’ for public sector banks (PSBs) to deal with suspected frauds involving sums of money in excess of ₹50 crore.
It had also instituted wide-ranging structural and procedural reforms through the framework and other steps to check fraudulent banking practices.
She said systematic and comprehensive checking, including legacy stock of PSBs’ non-banking assets (NPAs), for frauds under the framework has been taken note of by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Financial Stability Report in December 2019, where it has observed that this has helped unearth frauds perpetrated over a number of years.
“This is reflected in the increased amount involved in frauds of ₹1 lakh and above, reported by scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions, from ₹23,934 crore in the financial year 2016-17 to ₹41,167 crore in 2017-18, ₹71,543 crore in 2018-19, and ₹1,13,374 crore in the first half of the current financial year,” she said.
The minister further said that while improved “detection” and “reporting” has increased the reported amount involved in recent years, the comprehensive steps taken to check bank frauds have resulted in the amount involved by year of occurrence of fraud showing a declining trend.
She said amount involved in frauds that took place in the reporting year reduced sharply from ₹38,548 crore in 2016-17 to ₹16,084 crore in 2017-18, increased slightly to ₹18,893 crore in 2018-19, and declined again to ₹3,010 crore in the first half of the current financial year.
Sitharaman said that primarily, as a result of transparent recognition of stressed assets as NPAs, gross NPAs of PSBs, as per RBI data on global operations, rose from ₹2,79,016 crore as on March 31, 2015, to ₹6,84,732 crore as on March 31, 2017, and ₹8,95,601 crore as on March 31, 2018.
She further said that as a result of the government’s strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms, gross NPAs of PSBs have since declined by ₹1,68,305 crore to ₹7,27,296 crore as on September 30, 2019.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...