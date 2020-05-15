Banks should focus on survival, crisis management: HR Khan

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, banks should focus on survival and sustainability rather than on profits, according to HR Khan, former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.
He was addressing the board members of banks on ‘Covid-19 Pandemics & Business Continuity and Change Planning in Banks: People Perspectives’ via video conference organised by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).
There is a need to shift away from the general practice of focusssing more on technology, said Khan, adding that key personnel, including from outsourced vendors, should be co-located.
“Banks Board should diligently relook at crisis management plan and team, taking into account the possible uncertain duration of the pandemic,” he said.
The Covid-19 crisis provides an opportunity to revive, reinvent, and move more banking products and services to digital platforms. “Customers are hesitant to deal with paper currency or visit the branch premises at this point; this will help in digital push. Digital payments, more particularly UPI, have been quite successful. We need to expand other customer-facing products similarly,” he said.
Referring to the organisational change and innovation in human resources, the ex-RBI official asked banks to be flexible with organisational roles and structures. “There is a need to move from strict individualistic hierarchies to hybrid, distributed working model aimed towards teamwork and collaboration. Flattening of multi-layered hierarchies can be considered. Banks should identify and benefit from employees who can multi-task.”
Stating that the lockdown had forced many people to work from home, which poses its own challenges, Khan said data confidentiality and infrastructural challenges were critical in banking. “Many banks lack common shared repositories and databases, which are now important. There is a need to ensure additional security in work from home scenarios,” he added.
AS Ramasastri, Director, IDRBT, said since Covid-19 was also an opportunity to digitise and that managements should think forward and leverage new age technologies such as Internet of Things, 5G, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. 98 board bembers of various public and private members participated.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...