‘Banks should raise borrowing limit for small firms to avail benefits’

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
Mid-sized corporates feel the RBI could have provided immediate relief to Covid-hit businesses by enhancing the borrowing limit of the top-rated corporates by 30 per cent and lending them at the prevailing repo rates.
In a series of measures taken on Friday, the RBI cut repo rates (at which it lends to banks) by 0.75 per cent and reverse repo (at which RBI borrows from banks) by 0.90 per cent, besides announcing scores of other measures, including three-month moratorium on term loans.
Manish Dedhia, Managing Director, Mitsu Chem Plast, said the steps announced by the RBI will not be enough for the corporate sector to tide over the unprecedented lockdown of 21 days announced by the government.
Since the overall economy has come to a stand still, he said there are a lot of issues at the corporate level to manage the working capital.
The current issue in the banking system for corporates is not about liquidity, but the ability of corporates to borrow. Most of the corporates have already exhausted their borrowing limit with banks and their is little room to enhance further unless and until further collateral are bought in.
Also, it is not necessary that banks will pass on the benefit of entire repo rate cut to customers, particularly for small corporates, which are already charged 2 to 3 per cent higher than bigger corporates, he said.
Rajesh Ghatalia, CFO and Promoter of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, said to help small corporates, the RBI should direct banks to raise the borrowing limits of companies with high rating by 20 to 30 per cent for a certain period and charge prevelant repo rate.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
On March 28, AD 193, Roman Emperor Pertinax was assassinated by his Praetorian Guards and his throne was ...
“Your turn!” I say to Bins, triumphantly. He’s on the other side of the planet from me. Morning for him, night ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...