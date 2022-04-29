PSBs with better asset quality should get priority access to capital: RBI report

The Reserve Bank of India has mooted an incentive mechanism, where banks with better performance in loan recovery and asset quality improvement, could be given priority in access to fresh capital.

“To avoid the moral hazard problem of government recapitalisation of PSBs, an incentive mechanism should be established and banks with better performance in terms of loan recovery and asset quality improvement, should be given priority in terms of access to fresh capital,” said the RBI in the Report on Currency and Finance 2020-21.

Capital infusion

It has further said that capital infusion should not become a substitute for better governance and risk controls.

“In the medium term, it is necessary to wean away public sector banks from their dependence on government recapitalisation; this will be an important pre-condition to achieve greater privatisation of the sector,” it said.

The government has infused ₹2.9-lakh crore in the last five years in PSBs, including the recapitalisation of ₹4,600 crore in 2021-22. This helped PSBs improve their CRAR to 14.3 per cent by December 2021 from 11.8 per cent in March 2016

The report has also called for strengthening the infrastructure of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to ensure quicker and more effective resolution. This can be done by increasing the number of NCLT benches and by training more insolvency professionals.

“Lenders need to accept haircuts to kick-start the economic recovery process,” it said.

While the amount recovered through asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) was significantly higher in the initial years of their inception, in the recent years it dipped before getting revived to 41 per cent in 2020-21, the report noted.

“Banks’ reluctance to assume haircuts, especially when the counterparty is a private ARC, is one of the major hurdles behind subdued appetite for this route,” it said, adding that as such the ARC model for debt resolution has had limited success in the Indian context

There is a need to expand the ambit of pre-pack mechanism, presently available to MSMEs, to larger corporates, it has suggested.

It has also highlighted that new-age companies, which often have riskier business models, are increasingly resorting to IPOs.

“It is important to ensure adequate disclosures about risk factors affecting their business to maintain investors’ confidence in the primary market,” it suggested.

While noting the importance of the digital ecosystem, the report has said that care, however, needs to be taken to protect the stakeholders from digital frauds, data breaches and digital oligopolies.

“Recognising the vastly altered financing requirements of start-ups and unicorns, a policy framework for attracting risk capital needs to be put in place,” it further said.