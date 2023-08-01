Barclays Plc is reshuffling its Hong Kong and India teams after the departures of two senior executives, according to internal memos.

Anthony Davies, chief executive of Barclays’ Hong Kong arm and a 13-year veteran, will retire in September, according a memo. Taranjit Jaswal, India head of corporate banking, leaves after eight years to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions, a separate memo showed.

The UK bank has appointed Rachel Huf as Hong Kong CEO in addition to her current responsibility as general counsel, and Vijay Santhanam will take over as corporate banking head in India.

New roles in India

As part of the changes, Chintan Thattey, who joined Barclays two years ago, has been named head of Risk Solutions Group for India. The new roles in India will be effective on September 15 while the appointment in Hong Kong is subject to regulatory approval, the memos said.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memos.

Huf has been with Barclays since 2004 and was appointed General Counsel for Asia Pacific in 2015. She has supported the firm on key initiatives including establishing the equity derivatives presence, building a cash equities business and restructuring the region’s franchise in 2016.

She is among the recent senior female executives appointment as the bank is stepping up effort to enhance women leadership across its global markets business in Asia-Pacific. Huf has spearheaded the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda for the bank since co-founding the Women’s Network in the region in 2006. Other female appointments included Angela Liu, Yun Zhang and Shella Wang.

Davies joined Barclays in 2010 to help build the bank’s equity franchise and became Hong Kong CEO in 2016.

