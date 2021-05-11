Money & Banking

Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2 per cent stake in YES Bank

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 11, 2021

Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over 2 per cent stake in YES Bank through open market transactions.

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held 7.48 per cent stake in YES Bank earlier, sold 52.15 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.

Post the sale, stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in YES Bank stands at 5.40 per cent.

In July 2020, YES Bank garnered ₹4,098 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing ₹2,250 crore in YES Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 per cent) shares.

Published on May 11, 2021

