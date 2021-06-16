Money & Banking

Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 16, 2021

Post the sale, the investor’s stake in Yes Bank stands at 3.32 per cent

Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over a 2 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank through open market transactions.

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held a 5.40 per cent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021.

Post the sale, the stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in Yes Bank stands at 3.32 per cent.

Last month, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC had informed that it sold 52.15 crore shares, representing 2.08 per cent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.

In July 2020, Yes Bank garnered ₹4,098 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing ₹2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 per cent) shares.

Published on June 16, 2021

