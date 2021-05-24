Money & Banking

BBB recommends BoB’s ED Jain for MD & CEO’s position at Indian Bank

Updated on May 24, 2021

The Board interfaced with nine candidates for the vacancy

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the candidature of Shanti Lal Jain for the position of MD & CEO in Indian Bank.

Jain is currently Executive Director in Bank of Baroda.

The Bureau also recommended the candidature of Soma Sankara Prasad, Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India, as the candidate on the Reserve List for the MD & CEO position in the Chennai-headquartered public sector bank.

The Board of the Bureau interfaced with nine candidates from various public sector banks on May 24, 2021, for the forthcoming vacancy of MD & CEO in Indian Bank, BBB said in a statement.

Padmaja Chunduru, current MD & CEO of Indian Bank, will retire on August 31, 2021.

