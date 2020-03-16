BBB recommends PR Jaishankar for MD post at IIFCL

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the name of PR Jaishankar for the post of Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), a state-owned infrastructure lender. He is currently the Executive Director at National Housing Bank.

BBB has also recommended two names – Harsha Bangari and Lekhan Thakkar – for the two vacancies of Deputy Managing Director in Exim Bank. Sunil Kumar Bansal has been recommended for the post of DMD of IFCI Ltd.