BBB recommends Siddhartha Mohanty for LIC’s MD post

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended the name of Siddhartha Mohanty for the position of Managing Director in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Mohanty is currently the Chief Executive Officer at LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

Mini Ipe is the candidate on the reserve list for the said forthcoming vacancy. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) will now consider the recommendation of the BBB and then approve the MD.

The BBB had interfaced with five candidates from the LIC on Wednesday for the vacancy of MD.

Currently, LIC is headed by MR Kumar and has four Managing Directors.

Prior to joining LIC Housing Finance, Mohanty was Executive Director, legal, at LIC. Mohanty started his career as a direct recruit officer with LIC in 1985.

