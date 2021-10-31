Benchmark yield can breach the 6.4% mark

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The bond market continues to wait for the much needed support from the central bank even as yields nudged the 6.4 percent-mark again this week. The benchmark yield closed the week at 6.39 per cent, up four basis points from the previous week.
One of the two contributing factors to the rising yields -- the US treasury yields -- did soften this week. The 10-year US treasury yield came down all the way to 1.55 per cent last week from 1.64 per cent the week before. However, crude prices, that have been keeping pressure on the domestic bond yields, continued to remain at the higher levels last week. Brent price crossed $86/barrel before closing the week near the $84/barrel mark.
Moreover, the cut-off rate on the variable rate reverse repo auctions continues to remain high. The central bank conducted a seven-day VRRR auction wherein the cut-off came in at 3.99 per cent. Earlier this month, the cut-off on a seven-day VRRR auction had come in at 3.61 per cent. The RBI has also announced a 28-day VRRR auction next week, indicating a higher tenor. Market participants say although the central bank’s stance on liquidity was made clear during the monetary policy and a hike in quantum was expected, an increased tenor does not help under the current market conditions where nothing is helping the yields.
Vijay Sharma, Senior Executive Vice-President at PNB Gilts opines that the RBI's support to bond market is missing currently. “Recently, there was an announcement for VRRR auction that had a higher tenor of 28 days. All this seems to indicate that the central bank is still not uncomfortable with the current level of yields. The market has lost its momentum and till the point in time that you see a helping hand from the RBI, you may continue to see the yields at these levels. The market did attempt a recovery but lost its mojo quickly. With each and every day that the central bank is delaying its comeback, the chances of 6.4 per cent level on the benchmark yield getting breached are increasing. The only thing that was finding some sort of favour from the market was the floating rate bonds. With the central bank conducting a massive switch auction, even the demand for FRBs have taken a hit," he said.
Next week, bond markets across the world will be keenly eyeing the US Fed meet where it is expected to announce unwinding of its bond-buying programme.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...